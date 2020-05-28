Emerald’s 16L Air Fryer Oven feeds the whole family at $85 shipped (Reg. $150)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering Emerald 16L Digital Air Fryer Oven (SM-AIR-1845) for $84.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $150 at Best buy, this model fetches closer to $139 at Wayfair and even more from third-party sellers at Walmart. Today’s deal is at least $54 in savings and the lowest total we can find. With a family-sized 1-liter capacity, this all-in-one model can air fry, bake, grill, dehydrate, and cook an entire chicken on the rotisserie. It features a sleek digital display for controlling the built-in presets as well as including everything you need to get going like the dehydrating racks, fry net, drip tray, rotisseries fork, and more. While reviews on this model are thin, they are quite positive much like the rest of the Emerald air fryer lineup. More details below.

When it comes to comparable cookers, today’s deal is certainly among the most affordable. The Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer, for example, is currently on sale for $119 at Amazon. But if you don’t need a multi-cooker air fryer, there are more affordable options out there.

Make healthier meals with this Emerald all-in-one air fryer oven. The easy-to-use touchscreen panel with eight one-touch presets, including frying, baking and dehydrating, enable precise cooking, and the large capacity fits one whole chicken. This Emerald all-in-one air fryer oven includes a mesh basket, baking tray and other cooking accessories for versatility.

