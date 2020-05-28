Coffee makers up to 50% off with deals from $40: Bella 12-cup or vacuum brewer

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Bella Pro Series Flavor Infusion 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $39.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $80 at Best Buy, third-party sellers at Walmart have it listed at over $100. Today’s offer is up to 50% off the going rate, a match for our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. While it might not be as convenient as one of those single-serve brewers, it is ideal for serving the entire family or friends during get-togethers. It features a brew strength adjustments, stainless steel finish, a 1500W brewing system, 12-cup carafe, and a safety-focused auto shut-off. The easily viewable water level window and brew pass function are nice touches as well. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Bodum is also offering its Pebo Vacuum Coffee Maker with a free Bodum Bistro Electric Coffee Grinder for $59.99 shipped. The coffee maker regular sells for $80 while the coffee grinder carries a $25 value, leaving you with a savings of up to $45 with today’s combo deal. The Bodum Pebo siphon/vacuum coffee maker currently fetches $50 on Amazon by itself if you don’t need the grinder, but the combo deal is the better value otherwise. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

If today’s options are still overkill for you, take a look at this Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker on Amazon for $25. You clearly won’t be getting all the bells and whistles on this model, including the strength controls, but you’ll also save some cash in the process on a highly-rated brewer.

More on the BellaFlavor Infusion 12-Cup Coffee Maker:

Simplify your morning with this programmable Sensio BELLA PRO Flavor Infusion coffee maker. The 1500-watt brewing system brews up to 12 cups in 10 minutes and the bold strength selector lets you customize your coffee experience. This Sensio BELLA PRO Flavor Infusion coffee maker is programmable 24 hours ahead of time so you can fix it and forget it.

