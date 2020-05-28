Try out a 2-pack of Oral-B Charcoal Whitening Toothbrushes for $3 (60% off)

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of Oral-B Charcoal Whitening Therapy Toothbrushes for $4. But if you hit the $1 on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save, your total will drop to $2.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly $7 at Amazon and Walmart, today’s deal is 60% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. This 2-pack has a pair of soft bristle brushes that have been infused with charcoal. This helps to remove surface stains and is generally a great way to make your teeth whitening sessions last even longer. It features extra long “Power Tip” and a set of outer angled bristles to “massage your gums and help clean along the gum line.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

At under $3, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another set of of toothbrushes from a brand name for less, never mind charcoal brushes. Although this 3-pack from Colgate will save you about $0.50 if you don’t want the charcoal setup. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 800 Amazon customers and will surely get the job done, just without the added whitening focus.

In case you missed yesterday, Amazon is also offering the Crest 3D White Professional Effects (20 treatments + two 1-hour Express treatments) for $34.95 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $45, this is the lowest price we can find and an even better way to whiten that smile. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,300 Amazon customers.

More on the Oral-B Charcoal Whitening Therapy Toothbrushes:

Features Charcoal infused bristles

Whitens teeth by removing surface stains

Power Tip bristles are extra long to help clean hard to reach places

Outer angled bristles gently massage your gums and help clean along the gum line

Tongue and Cheek Cleaner gently cleans your tongue and cheeks

