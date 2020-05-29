Reebok Flash Sale boost your workouts with 40% off sitewide and 50% off clearance

- May. 29th 2020 11:54 am ET

Reebok takes 40% off sitewide and 50% off all sale items with code SUMMER at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Get ready for warm weather workouts with deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. The men’s Classic Leather Sneakers will be a go-to in your wardrobe year-round. They’re currently on sale for $56 and originally were priced at $75. These sneakers are very versatile and the all white coloring will give you a fresh appearance. It also features a lightweight cushioning for added comfort and a rubber outsole to promote traction. With over 1,000 reviews from Reebok customers, these shoes are rated 4.5/5 stars. Score even more deals from Reebok by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

