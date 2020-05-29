Vantrue’s N2 Dual Dash Camera records inside and out for $100 (Reg. $130+)

Vantrue via Newegg is offering its N2 Dual Dash Camera for $99.99 shipped. Normally $150, it’s on sale at Amazon for $130 right now. Today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering dual lenses, this dash camera records both outside and inside of your vehicle at the same time. It can record either 1080p when capturing from a single lens or 720p if you’re using both. Whether you’re an Uber or Lyft driver or just want to keep an eye on what happens inside of your vehicle at all times, this dash camera is it. Vantrue’s N2 dash camera really gives you a lot of flexibility while driving, ensuring that you’re in control of what all is recorded. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Apeman’s 1080p dash camera is a great alternative if you’re on a tighter budget. You’re losing out on the dual lenses, but getting a 1080p dash camera at a fraction of the price of today’s lead deal. It comes in at $40 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, which is a killer price overall.

Something you should consider also grabbing is this Samsung 32GB microSD card. It’s available for just $7.50 Prime shipped at Amazon, which really is a good use of some of your savings.

Vantrue N2 Dual Dash Camera features:

Dual cam recording simultaneously captures the license plates cars as well as road signs with 1440x1080P@30fps (front) and the cabin 1280x720P@30fps. Single front cam recording, Full-HD 1920×1080 P@30fps resolution of front cam provides great sharp video quality and super night vision. Small and smart dual lens in one body dash camera equipped with F/2.0 aperture, 6 glasses lens and efficient processors captures more details.

