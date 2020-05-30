Score two Ember Temperature Controlled Smart Mugs for $50 each, today only

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering a 2-pack of Ember 10-ounce Temperature Controlled Smart Mugs for $99.99 shipped. Also available direct as part of its Deals of the Day. Normally $200 for two, this sale beats our last mention by $30 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. These mugs hold 10-ounces of liquids each and will keep your coffee or tea warm all day long. This is thanks to the plug-in base and smartphone control, allowing you to customize the temperature and keep your drink ready-to-consume for hours on end, something normal mugs just can’t offer. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

While today’s deal is the first-generation Ember mug, the second generation Ember Smart mug is essentially the same. The main difference is that you gain an extra 30-minutes of battery life and a much higher price tag. The second-generation Ember mug goes for $100 each at Amazon, you can learn more about the latest model right here.

Opt for the RTIC Insulated 12-ounce mug to gain a bit more drink room and save some serious cash. At just $23 Prime shipped, RTIC’s mug is designed to keep your drink warm for hours on end. Just note that there are no electronics in play here keeping your drink warm, just standard double-walled insulation.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug features:

Designed for home or office, the Ember mugs and their companion smartphone app allow you to set your precise drinking temperature for hot beverages, track caffeine consumption, save presets for your favorite drinks, customize the LED color and more. Ember maintains your chosen temperature for approximately 1 hour, so your warm beverage stays perfect from the first sip to the last drop.

