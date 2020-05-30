Save 50% on the insanely cute Lenovo Smart Clock at Best Buy, now $40

Today only, the Best Buy eBay storefront is offering the Lenovo Smart Clock Assistant-enabled Speaker for $39.99 shipped. Also available direct as part of its Deals of the Day. Normally $80, today’s deal saves you 50% and beats the sale price at Target by an additional $20, matching our last mention. The Lenovo Smart Clock is a must-have device if you use Google Assistant in your smart home. It has a 4-inch display that is used to interface with Assistant, and you can use it for smart device controls, listening to music, or setting alarms to wake up to. If you use it to set an alarm, you can just simply tap the device in the morning to snooze it, which is a pretty cool feature. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Prefer the Alexa ecosystem? Amazon’s refurbished Echo Dot is a great buy. Coming in at $35 shipped on Amazon, you’ll be getting a smart speaker that’s small enough to fit in any room. And don’t worry about it being refurbished, Amazon provides a full 1-year warranty with your purchase.

However, the Echo Flex is even more budget-friendly. Coming in at $25 Prime shipped, the Echo Flex is a great option if you just want a device that’ll handle smart home commands. The speaker here isn’t really that great, and it won’t sound good for listening to music. But, the low-profile design that mimics a wall plug will easily change your lights or lock your door with Alexa.

Lenovo Smart Clock features:

Wake up and start your day with this Lenovo smart clock. Wi-Fi connectivity and Google Assistant integration let you use voice commands to play music, check schedules and control smart home devices. This Lenovo smart clock offers hundreds of audio and media alarm options so you can choose how to wake up.

