New members can enjoy 4-months of Audible for under $8 per month (Reg. $15/mo)

- Jun. 1st 2020 8:12 pm ET

Audible is currently offering new members a 4-months subscription for $7.95 per month. Normally around $15 per month, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in recent months and is the lowest available. Having an Audible subscription isn’t required to use the service, but it does come with many great perks. You’ll get a free audiobook each month along with select Audible originals included with your subscription. Plus, if you don’t like a book, just swap it for another one, no questions asked. All in all, Audible is a must-have resource if you enjoy listening to audiobooks of any capacity. Learn even more about Audible right here.

Offer available from June 1, 2020 12:00AM PT until June 15, 2020 at 11:59PM PT. Offer is valid only for new customers of Audible.com. Offer applies only to an Audible Gold monthly membership sold by audible.com. For the first 4 months of your Audible membership, you will be charged the discounted price of $7.95/mo. After the first 4 months, your Audible membership will continue until cancelled at the then current full price (currently $14.95/mo.) with your designated credit card or another available card on file. Cancel anytime by visiting the Account Details page. Offer limited to one per customer and account, may not be combined with other offers, is non-transferable and may not be resold. Audible reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.

Audible

