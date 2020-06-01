GOOLOO’s 2000A portable jump starter has a 15W USB-C port at $60 (40% off)

- Jun. 1st 2020 8:56 pm ET

0

GOOLOO (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB-C 2000A Portable Car Jump Starter (GP2000) for $59.99 shipped with the code ONBEVWP3 at checkout. Normally $100, this is a match of our last mention and is the best available. Offering the ability to jump-start up to a 10L gas engine or 7L diesel, this portable battery truly does it all. The USB-C port is used to both charge the battery as well as power your smart devices, like an iPhone or iPad. It sports 15W USB-C PD, which is more than enough for most tasks. Plus, it includes the jumper cables, meaning that it has everything you need right there in the box. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save some cash when you opt for the BEATIT 800A Portable Jump Starter at $52 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it is more than 50% below the amperage of today’s lead deal, it can still jump-start a vehicle with up to a 7.2L gas engine, making it a great option for many.

Opt for the Anker PowerCore 10000mAh Portable Battery and save quite a bit. It won’t jump-start your car, but it’ll easily recharge your iPhone. At $25 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

GOOLOO USB-C Car Jump Starter features:

  • [Powerful and Reliable] – It provide instant current, without the need for a donor vehicle. You can start your vehicles (up to 10.0L Gas or 7.0L diesel), Motorcycles, RV, tractor, light-duty trucks, mower, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles, oil boat, yachting in just a few minutes.
  • [Power Delivery 15W Type C Input and Output]: Supports USB type-C charging (5V/3A); you can use it to charge your other devices or charge the jump starter itself.
  • [Quick Charging Output]: The Quick Charge 3.0 USB ports can be used to charge virtually any USB powered device at lightning speed, such as smartphones, tablets, GPS, camera, kindle and more.

