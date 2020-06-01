Instant Ace Plus Blender mixes hot + cold beverages or meals at $90, a new low

- Jun. 1st 2020 7:33 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Instant Ace Plus Blender for $89.93 shipped. Normally $150, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re wanting the best all-in-one blender around, this is a great option. Offering a 54-ounce jar, it has both hot and cold settings, making it perfect for soups, smoothies, and more. There are presets for crushed ice, nut butter, puree, temperature, cooking time, and more here, giving you ample options through built-in buttons. But, you can customize everything, creating your own recipe essentially, for even more control over your cooking. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

The Ninja Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. Though it doesn’t offer the heating function that the Instant Ace does, Ninja’s blender easily makes single-serve smoothies and more. Coming in at $60, it’s an easy recommendation.

However, the Ninja Blender/Food Processor is another option to look at. Costing $50 at Amazon, this purees your food in entirely different ways. It also doubles as a food processor, making it more versatile in the kitchen.

Instant Ace Plus Blender features:

New! The blender that cooks: create cold or hot favorites with 4 cold Blending programs and 4 hot blending programs. Perfect for Chunky or puree soups, smoothies and other cold, blended beverages. 8 one touch programs: smoothie, crushed ice, nut butter, nut/oat milk, soy milk, rice milk, purée and Soup; plus 10-speed blending that is customizable before or during program

