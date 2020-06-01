GameStop is offering Marvel Monopoly at 50% off, now $15 today only

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, GameStop is offering Monopoly Marvel 80 Years Edition Board Game for $15 with free curbside pickup. No-cost delivery is included with orders of $35 or more. Normally, third-parties at Amazon sell this game for around $35 or more, with today’s deal dropping 50% off its regular going rate at GameStop. This unique and limited-edition version of Monopoly is a must-have for any Marvel collector. It celebrates 80-years of the comics and offers several awesome parts and pieces. Each property has a Marvel-inspired name, game pieces, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If there’s just two of you playing, maybe try out Connect 4. It’s a bit more budget-friendly, coming in at $8 Prime shipped. Also, it’ll take far less time to play, with an average game finishing in just a few minutes instead of a few hours.

However, the Monopoly Deal Card Game is another great option. This card-based Monopoly game offers a unique playstyle, quick rounds, and is just $5 Prime shipped.

Monopoly Marvel Board Game features:

The Monopoly: Marvel 80 Years Edition board game is a celebration of Marvel’s epic catalogue of comics. With gameplay inspired by the Marvel Universe and iconic Marvel artwork — including art by Alex Ross — this game is a must for Marvel fans. Properties include Covers, Marvel Knights, and Team Leaders, and instead of houses and hotels, this edition features Issues and Omnibuses. The last player left when all other players go bankrupt, is the winner.

