Get an app/Google/Alexa-connected Roomba 891 and never vacuum again: $300 Gold Box

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the iRobot Roomba 891 Robot Vacuum with Alexa and Google Home Wi-Fi for $299 shipped. That’s $150 off of the list price and $80 less than we’ve seen it since February. Rated 4.1/5 stars by Amazon reviewers, this robot vacuum runs for 90 minutes before a redocking charge. With its app connection, you can remotely start vacuuming your home before guests come over. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Roomba 891 Features:

Power-Lifting Suction delivers 5X the air power* for improved pick-up performance

Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and pet hair. The Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head adapts its height to keep the Multi-Surface Brushes in close contact with different floor surfaces, directly engaging with both hard floors and carpets

Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes instantly adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with floors

Patented Dirt Detect sensors alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt, such as high-traffic zones of your home

Clean and schedule from anywhere with the iRobot HOME App; compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant

Runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging

Featuring these other Roomba robot essentials – Wi-Fi Connectivity, Edge-Sweeping Brush, Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head, Works on Carpets and Hard Floors

Box Content: 1 Roomba 891 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, 1 Home Base Charging Station, 1 North American Line Cord, Owner’s Guide, Documentation Package

