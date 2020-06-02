Acer’s 27-inch 240Hz 1080p display hits low of $310 (Reg. $450), more from $73

- Jun. 2nd 2020 11:54 am ET

0

Amazon is offering the Acer Nitro 27-inch 1080p 240Hz Monitor (VG272) for $309.99 shipped. That’s $140 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. This monitor sports a 1080p panel capable of 240Hz refresh rates which means the image on the display updates 240-times per second. For comparison, typical monitors refresh four times slower. Inputs include DisplayPort and two HDMI 2.0 ports. An HDMI cable is included in the box. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading too find more monitors on sale from $73.

More monitors on sale:

No matter which display you land on, picking up a pack of Amazon’s Reusable Cable Zip Ties for $7 is a great way to wrap things up. Each tie is 8-inches long and a total of 50 come in the package, ensuring you’re covered for the foreseeable future.

Acer Nitro 27-inch 1080p 240Hz Monitor features:

  • 27″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen IPS monitor with AMD Radeon free Sync technology
  • Response time: up to 0.1ms (g to G) in Overdrive mode
  • Refresh Rate: 240Hz
  • Zero frame Design | high Brightness and contrast with VESA Certified displays 400 | 2 speakers at 2 watts per speaker
  • Ports: 1 x Display Port 1. 2 & 2 x HDMI 2. 0 (HDMI cable included)

