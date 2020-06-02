adidas Running Sale takes up to 60% off Ultraboosts, apparel, more from $20

- Jun. 2nd 2020 11:58 am ET

0

The adidas Running Sale takes up to 60% off select styles of shoes and apparel. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Ultraboost Summer.rdy Shoes that are marked down to $119 for both men and women. To compare, these shoes were originally priced at $180. This style comes in six color options and features a breathable knit to help keep you cool during warm weather. Better yet, it’s available in a women’s style for the same price. Rated 4.5/5 stars from adidas customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide with deals from GAP, Sperry, and more.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

