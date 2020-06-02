Build DIY projects like never before with the Bora Centipede Work Stand at $50

Amazon is offering the Bora Centipede 2- by 4-foot Work Stand for $49.99 shipped. Normally $80, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Measuring 2-foot by 4-foot, this workstation is perfect for building your DIY projects. You can mount 2×4 pieces of wood to it, sheets of plywood, or anything else to the top here, making it a very versatile workstation. At 30-inches tall, this stand sits at the perfect height for your jobs. Plus, it can hold up to 2,500-pounds, making it strong enough for just about anything you can throw at it. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Pick up a pair of sawhorses and get a similar function for less. This 2-pack is just $38 shipped and offers a 1,200-pound capacity, so you’re losing a bit of girth there.

However, should you make your own sawhorse, even more savings can be had. If you just need a single one, grab Woodstock Sawhorse Brackets on Amazon. For just $21.50 Prime shipped, you’ll be able to build your own, which could easily work for your DIY projects.

Bora Centipede Work Stand features:

Saw-horse solution – made of heavy duty steel construction, The centipede is a fold-able work stand that can be set up as a large portable workbench at any job site

Complete kit- The full set comes with the following accessories: 2 quick Clamps to keep your materials firmly in place, 4 X-shaped brackets which hold standard 2×4 boards steady, and a sturdy carry bag

Perfect working height – the working height is 30 inches tall: Large enough to lay a 4ft x 8ft wood board on top. It’s expandable by simply adding risers (not included) to increase the working height and it supports up to 2, 500 pounds of power tools and machinery

