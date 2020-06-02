Electric guitars up to $800 off: Gretsch, Fender American, PRS, Ibanez, more

Adorama is now offering the Gretsch G6228 Players Edition Jet BT Electric Guitar in Candy Apple Red for $1,399 shipped. That’s more than $800 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This one still sells for $2,200 at Sweetwater and ZZsounds for comparison. Featuring a V-stop tail, a 22-fret rosewood fingerboard, and a 1.85-inch mahogany body, this one sounds about as amazing as it looks. You’re also looking at aged pearloid Big Block inlays, Broad’Tron BT65 pickups, a “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil capacitor, and an anchored “Adjusto-Matic” bridge. Ratings are thin on this model but Gretsch guitars have been a mainstay in the industry for many years (founded in 1883), with some players considering it to be among the best out there. More deals and details below.

More Electric Guitar Deals:

Be sure to score some extra strings and guitar picks with a fraction of your savings. There’s nothing worse than breaking one without some spares ready to go, especially these days with uncertain shipping times on some items. And go check out the next generation Jammy EVO MIDI guitar for Mac, iPhone, and more while you’re at it.

More on the Gretsch Jet BT Electric Guitar:

The all-new G6228 Players Edition Jet BT with V-Stoptail gives you powerful overdrive and shimmering cleans at the stomp of a switch. Each Jet BT begins with a select 1.85″ mahogany body with maple top that produces a strong, balanced mid-range, while the chambered body delivers a smooth attack and extended bandwidth that is remarkably wide and harmonically rich.

