GAP updates your wardrobe with up to 60% off + extra 20% off with deals from $14

- Jun. 2nd 2020 10:15 am ET

0

GAP offers up to 60% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase with code ADDIT at checkout. Find great deals on lightweight shirts, jeans, shorts, dresses, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The BetterMade Slim Jeans are a standout for men that are currently marked down to $56, which is down from its original rate of $118. These jeans feature a stretch fabric to promote comfort and they’re great for everyday wear. This style has a slim fit that’s very trendy and flattering on an array of body types. It also has a perfect hem that can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from GAP or you can shop the entire sale here.

