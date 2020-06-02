KastKing’s Calamus Spinning Fishing Rod drops to $45 at Amazon (Reg. $60)

KastKing Fishing Tackle (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Calamus Ultra-Light Spinning Fishing Rod for $44.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $60, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re a fisher at all, then you know about KastKing. This rod specifically is great for crappie, trout, or panfish specifically. Weighing just 2.79-pounds according to KastKing, this fishing rod is extremely light making it super easy to use and transport. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to pick up this 300-yard reel of fishing line. As a 6-pound line, this is great for smaller fishing expeditions and if you need to string multiple rods at one shot. Just $8.50 Prime shipped will add this fishing essential to your tackle box.

Ditch the KastKing namesake and save some cash. The Kalex Telescopic Spinning Rod is a great option at just $12 Prime shipped.

KastKing Calamus Spinning Fishing Rod features:

Ultra-Light IM7 Graphite Spinning Rods – KastKing Calamus spinning rods are designed from the ground up to be the lightest rods on the planet. We start with an ultra-thin, 30 million modulus, micro polish IM7 graphite blank that has a strain rate of 650K. These extremely light spin rods are perfect for crappie, trout, panfish, smallmouth bass and many other warm water species.

Premium Components – To keep weight to an absolute minimum while increasing sensitivity, we’ve used titanium guide frames and rings and weight reducing, 2-pc graphite reel seats. Comfortable, high density EVA perfectly wraps the handle and split fighting butt, providing perfect balance and comfort.

9 Ultra-Light Weight Spinning Rods – The KastKing Calamus fishing pole series is available in 9 models from an ultra-light 4’6” 1 pc rod that is perfect for panfish and small trout, all the way to a 7’ 2pc MH rod that will handle any trout, walleye or bass that swims.

