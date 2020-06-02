Add Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control to your garage door with a $39 adapter

Amazon is offering the NEXX Smart Garage Door Controller (NXG-100) for $38.89 shipped. Normally up to $75, our last mention was $45 and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve got a garage door that was manufactured after 1993, then this smart opener is likely compatible. Setup is easy, and you’ll gain control via Siri, Alexa, and Assistant for voice commands. That’s right, this $39 add-on gives your existing garage door voice control support, alongside app control, which brings it into the 21st century quite easily. Rated 4/5 stars.

When it comes to smart garage door openers, Chamberlain used to be one of the most affordable. Today’s lead deal undercuts Chamberlain by $1 while providing a similar experience. Jordan went hands-on with the Chamberlain and absolutely loved that it breathed new life into his existing opener.

If you’re okay with ditching the well-known NEXX branding and losing out on SmartThings and Siri compatibility, then the Refoss Smart Garage Door Opener might be a good option. At $30 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, you’ll still get both Alexa and Assistant voice control, making this a budget-friendly alternative to today’s lead deal.

NEXX Smart Garage Door Controller features:

CONVENIENTLY OPEN AND CLOSE your garage door by turning your existing WiFi network and garage door opener into a single integrated smart device that you can control and monitor from anywhere.

ACTIVATE YOUR GARAGE DOOR OPENER BY TAPPING on the Nexx mobile app, or by giving voice commands to your Alexa or Google Assistant devices, or soon, by driving near your garage door (this feature is in beta release).

MULTI-USER ACCESS & REMOTE MONITORING. You can authorize multiple people to access your garage, you can open and close the door if a guest arrives and you’re away, and you can receive notifications if you forget to close the door

