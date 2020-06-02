Score 100 Stanley stainless steel utility blades + dispenser for under $5

- Jun. 2nd 2020 4:39 pm ET

Ace Hardware is offering a Stanley Steel Heavy Duty Blade Dispenser with 100 Blades for $4.99 with free curbside pickup. For comparison, Amazon third-party sellers have it listed for around $12.50 and this is the best available. Offering 100 individual blades, this dispenser makes it easy to both store and use your utility knife. Each blade is made from stainless steel, which is designed to withstand anything you throw at it. The holder even has a few hanger holes to make it easy to store on your tool wall as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’ve yet to pick up a knife handle, the IRWIN Utility Knife is a great option. It comes in at $5 Prime shipped and offers both a handle and blade, which today’s lead deal works perfect with.

Just need a few blades? This 5-pack is just $1 Prime shipped at Amazon. While you’re getting a fraction of the number of blades that today’s deal offers, it does save you quite a bit of cash. Also, there’s no nifty dispenser here, so do keep that in mind.

Stanley Blade Dispenser features:

  • Engineered for all-purpose cutting
  • Dispenses 1 blade at a time
  • Precision-honed blade edge for consistent, long-lasting cutting life.
  • Blades fit most standard utility knives
  • Dispenser and 100 Blades included

