TaoTronics’ 4L humidifier runs for up to 50-hours at a time for $25 (Reg. $40)

- Jun. 2nd 2020 8:38 pm ET

0

TaoTronics Humidifier (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4L Cool Mist Humidifier for $24.99 Prime shipped with the code FBMK5MCU and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $40, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering the ability to run for up to 50-hours before it’s time to refill, this truly is a ‘set and forget’ humidifier, given that it goes for over two days before it runs out. Plus, it’s ultra-quiet, creating only 26dB of noise. Plus, it’s designed to humidity rooms of over 400-square feet in size, which covers most living rooms, bedrooms, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

This humidifier sports a smaller tank and shorter runtime but saves some cash. It comes in at just $20 Prime shipped and offers a runtime of up to 18-hours, which will last through the entire night without a problem.

Prefer to diffuse essential oils? This does just that and comes in at under $15.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it only has a runtime of 6-hours, it sports the unique feature of essential oil diffusing, which is something today’s lead deal just can’t offer.

TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier features:

  • WHISPER QUITE HUMIDIFIER: Humidifying the air at just 26dB of noise ensuring you get a more peace quiet atmosphere, perfect humidifier for bedroom, baby, kids, nursery and your home.
  • HUMIDIFIER FOR LARGE ROOM: With over 1.06 gallon of water, the cool mist humidifier lasts for 12-50 hour working time on a full tank; designed to humidify the air in large rooms up to 20-40 m² / 215-430 ft².
  • EASY TO CLEAN HUMIDIFIER: 92mm wide opening allows you to refill and clean the ultrasonic air humidifier with ease and convenience, ensures healthy air for your family. Built-in handle for convenient carrying.

