VAVA’s 9-in-1 USB-C hub has Ethernet, HDMI, SD, 3.5mm, more for $30 (50% off)

- Jun. 2nd 2020 7:52 pm ET

AnjouStore (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the VAVA 9-in-1 USB-C Hub for $29.99 shipped with the code IRHNR6CS and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $60, this is a 50% savings and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering USB-A, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, SD, 3.5mm audio, and even a USB-C passthrough, this hub really does it all. Just plug a single cable to your iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, or even the Surface Laptop 3, and you’ll gain back all of your legacy plugs I/O and then some. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Leave behind Ethernet and 3.5mm audio to save big. HooToo’s USB-C Hub is available on Amazon for $18 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll still get HDMI, USB-A, and even SD support here, however.

Adapt your legacy devices with nonda’s low-cost alternative. Offering two USB-C to USB-A adapters for $8 Prime shipped, these are small enough to go on the end of wireless receivers or printers to make legacy devices work well with the latest-and-greatest.

VAVA USB-C Hub features:

  • Comprehensive computer add-on: the 9-in-1 USB-C hub features an Ethernet port, a charging port, a HDMI port, An SD card reader, a TF card reader, and USB 3. 0 Ports
  • A new video experience: with the 4K video adapter you can mirror or extend your screen, and stream in 4K UHD or full HD 1080P video to HDTV, a monitor, or projector
  • Never loose your internet connection: With the included Ethernet port a stable, reliable web access of up to 1 Gaps is granted

