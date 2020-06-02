VUDU HBO sale has The Sopranos, Silicon Valley, Ballers, Veep, + more on sale

VUDU is currently offering a number of HBO titles on sale. One of our favorites is The Sopranos: The Complete Series at $59.99 in Digital HDX. Normally going for $100 at Google Play, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. The Sopranos follows Tony Soprano, who is both a husband and a mob boss. His professional and private lives often land him in the office of a therapist, making for an interesting storyline. Rated 4.8/5 stars. But, that’s not all, there are several HBO properties on sale today, including True Blood, Ballers, The Wire, Veep, and much more. Head below for more of our favorites, but be sure that you swing by VUDU to view everything on sale.

Our top picks:

Apple’s latest 4K movie sale is another must-see. It has $4 titles, $1 rentals, and much more. From Rocketman to Sonic the Hedgehog, Uncut Gems, Harriet, Downton Abbey, and much more, you’ll have plenty of movies to keep yourself occupied all week.

More on The Sopranos:

An innovative look at the life of fictional Mafia Capo Tony Soprano, this serial is presented largely first person, but additional perspective is conveyed by the intimate conversations Tony has with his psychotherapist. We see Tony at work, at home, and in therapy. Moments of black comedy intersperse this aggressive, adult drama, with adult language, and extreme violence.

