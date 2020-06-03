Amazon 1-day shaver sale up to 25% off with deals starting from $16

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Beeebo-us (97% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering up to 25% off men’s and women’s razors. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25, with solid 4+ star ratings across the board. One standout is the Flyco Men’s Rotary Wet/Dry Electric Razor for $30.25. Regularly $49, today’s offer is nearly 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This wet/dry shaver has smart cleaning notifications and features an IPX7 waterproof rating, leaving the entire body washable. Along with a handy pop-up trimmer, the included USB cable can fully recharge the razor in 1-hour to provide up to 90-minutes of cordless shaving. Head below for even more shaver deals.

While today’s shaver Gold Box sale might not be filled with the brand names you’re used to, it is a great way to save some cash. Some of the more affordable brand name electric options out there like the Philips Norelco OneBlade at $35 and the Philips Norelco S1560/81 Shaver at just south of $40 are both slightly more expensive than just about everything on tap today. Be sure to browse through the rest of the razor Gold Box sale right here for options starting from just over $16 Prime shipped.

If you don’t require an electric razor, forget today’s sale and just go grab a highly-rated Gillette Fusion5 Men’s Razor Handle with a pair of blade refills for under $8 Prime shipped and call it a day.

More on the Flyco Men’s Rotary Electric Razor :

This electric razor for men can perfectly adapt to the contours of your face and neck. Easily tackle hard-to-reach parts. The shaver blades getting sharper and sharper, gives you a close and comfortable shave, without any residues. You can also detail your look with the pop-up trimmer. No worries about redness or irritation. FLYCO rotary shaver is IPX7 waterproof and whole body washable, which allows you free to choose wet or dry shave. Shaving with soap, cream & gel will gain better results.

