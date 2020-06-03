Amazon 1-day shaver sale up to 25% off with deals starting from $16

- Jun. 3rd 2020 8:31 am ET

Get this deal
25% off From $16
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Beeebo-us (97% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering up to 25% off men’s and women’s razors. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25, with solid 4+ star ratings across the board. One standout is the Flyco Men’s Rotary Wet/Dry Electric Razor for $30.25. Regularly $49, today’s offer is nearly 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This wet/dry shaver has smart cleaning notifications and features an IPX7 waterproof rating, leaving the entire body washable. Along with a handy pop-up trimmer, the included USB cable can fully recharge the razor in 1-hour to provide up to 90-minutes of cordless shaving. Head below for even more shaver deals.

While today’s shaver Gold Box sale might not be filled with the brand names you’re used to, it is a great way to save some cash. Some of the more affordable brand name electric options out there like the Philips Norelco OneBlade at $35 and the Philips Norelco S1560/81 Shaver at just south of $40 are both slightly more expensive than just about everything on tap today. Be sure to browse through the rest of the razor Gold Box sale right here for options starting from just over $16 Prime shipped.

If you don’t require an electric razor, forget today’s sale and just go grab a highly-rated Gillette Fusion5 Men’s Razor Handle with a pair of blade refills for under $8 Prime shipped and call it a day.

More on the Flyco Men’s Rotary Electric Razor:

This electric razor for men can perfectly adapt to the contours of your face and neck. Easily tackle hard-to-reach parts. The shaver blades getting sharper and sharper, gives you a close and comfortable shave, without any residues. You can also detail your look with the pop-up trimmer. No worries about redness or irritation. FLYCO rotary shaver is IPX7 waterproof and whole body washable, which allows you free to choose wet or dry shave. Shaving with soap, cream & gel will gain better results.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
25% off From $16
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Flyco

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard