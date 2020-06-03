AmazonBasics pet gear sale up to 30% off: Beds, kennels, more from $22.50

Amazon is now offering up to 30% off a collection of its pet beds and accessories. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid 4+ star ratings. One standout here is the AmazonBasics Round Cuddler Bolster Pet Bed for $23.65. Regularly in the $30 range, today’s offer is a new 2020 low, within a few bucks of the all-time low, and the best price we can find. Perfect for small dogs or cats, it measures out at 17.7- by 15.7- by 4.7-inches and features raised side walls with a pillow-like edge. But most importantly, it is entirely machine washable (cold water, gentle cycle). Ships with a 1-year warranty from Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating. More pet deals below.

A slightly more affordable alternative that is also seeing a slight price drop right now is the AmazonBasics Faux-Sherpa Padded Bolster Pet Bed at $22.50. Carrying 4+ star ratings from over 2,300 Amazon customers, this one provides a 35-inch flat bed that works great on its own or inside of pet crates and carriers. You just won’t get the comfy raised edges here like the lead deal.

Browse through the rest of the AmazonBasics pet gear sale right here for additional deals on cages, travel playpens, cat trees, and more.

More on the AmazonBasics Round Cuddler Bolster Pet Bed:

Oval-shaped pet bed (small) provides a warm, cozy place for a dog or cat to rest

Raised side walls offer structure, a sense of security, and a pillow-like edge

Nicely stuffed for support and cushioning comfort; low front edge for easy in/out access

Sturdy oxford base; designed for indoor use; choice of fashionable color and style

Measures 17.7 by 15.7 by 4.7 inches; backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty

