Ditch standard floss when picking up this water-powered alternative at $27

AnjouNaturals (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Water Flosser for $26.99 shipped with the code G5GAXXFV and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $37, today’s deal saves you $10 and is the best available. If you hate flossing with normal floss, something like this is an absolute must. It uses water or mouthwash to blast debris from between your teeth, providing an easy clean. Plus, it has a rechargeable battery that allows you to just plug it in when the charge gets low. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re wanting to upgrade to a nicer toothbrush, Philips’ Sonicare Rechargeable model is a great option. It’s under $20 Prime shipped and will help keep your pearly whites nice and clean.

Finish off your nightly routine with Listerine’s Antiseptic Mouthwash. It’s under $4 Prime shipped at Amazon and will last you quite a while before it’s time to replace it.

Anjou Water Flosser features:

4 modes (low/medium/high/pulse) are selectable, Anjou water flosser Blasts away up to 99% plaque & stubborn tartar in the most hard-to-reach places in the mouth leaves you a fresh breath

2000mAh rechargeable battery is fully charged in 4 hours and lasts for 3 Weeks/30 times of continuous use; The USB interface charging design is applicable to a variety of charging equipements with a storage bag, perfect for traveling

IPX7 waterproof design is adopted in both internal and external to provide dual protection. The intelligent design prevents leakage and allows the dental flosser to be used safely for shower in the bathroom. The smart timer automatically turns irrigator off after 2mins to prevent gum damage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!