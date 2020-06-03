Add a backup camera to your car with this wireless all-in-one kit at $84

- Jun. 3rd 2020 1:30 pm ET

0

Boscam US (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $84.09 shipped with the code Y7KPBQLM and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally around $130, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If your vehicle didn’t come with a backup camera pre-installed, it’s time to add one. From backing into a parking space to getting out of your driveway, having a backup camera makes everything easier. Plus, since this backup camera is wireless, setup is quite simple compared to kits that require you to run a cable from the front to the back. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save big when you ditch the wireless design of today’s lead deal. This 720p Backup Camera and Monitor Kit is $36 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to run a wire from the back of your car to the front with this kit.

For $31.50 shipped, you can pick up a 1080p dash camera should you already have a backup cam. While it won’t see behind you, or help you back into a parking spot, a dash camera is crucial to record the moments of a crash should you ever be involved in one.

Boscam Wireless Backup Camera features:

  • K7 uses digital wireless signal, so you can view your rear blind spot without interference and flicker. The wireless range (33ft) is wide enough to make it work with a range of everyday vehicles.
  • 5″ TFT-LCD screen has enough detail, contrast and color accuracy to distinguish objects, which helps details pop. The images on the screen are clear and readable, so you know you are safely reversing.
  • K7 uses digital wireless technology to transmit the signal between the monitor and camera. Thus you don’t have to run cables from front to rear which is much annoying parts of wiring. It would save your time and make the wiring much more simple.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide