Add a backup camera to your car with this wireless all-in-one kit at $84

Boscam US (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $84.09 shipped with the code Y7KPBQLM and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally around $130, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If your vehicle didn’t come with a backup camera pre-installed, it’s time to add one. From backing into a parking space to getting out of your driveway, having a backup camera makes everything easier. Plus, since this backup camera is wireless, setup is quite simple compared to kits that require you to run a cable from the front to the back. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save big when you ditch the wireless design of today’s lead deal. This 720p Backup Camera and Monitor Kit is $36 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to run a wire from the back of your car to the front with this kit.

For $31.50 shipped, you can pick up a 1080p dash camera should you already have a backup cam. While it won’t see behind you, or help you back into a parking spot, a dash camera is crucial to record the moments of a crash should you ever be involved in one.

Boscam Wireless Backup Camera features:

K7 uses digital wireless signal, so you can view your rear blind spot without interference and flicker. The wireless range (33ft) is wide enough to make it work with a range of everyday vehicles.

5″ TFT-LCD screen has enough detail, contrast and color accuracy to distinguish objects, which helps details pop. The images on the screen are clear and readable, so you know you are safely reversing.

K7 uses digital wireless technology to transmit the signal between the monitor and camera. Thus you don’t have to run cables from front to rear which is much annoying parts of wiring. It would save your time and make the wiring much more simple.

