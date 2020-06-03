iPhone deals start at $95 in today’s refurb sale: XR $430, 8 $230, more

Today only, Woot is offering various iPhones starting at $94.99 in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining is Apple’s iPhone XR at $429.99. As a comparison, Apple charges $539 for a refurbished model and it originally sold for $649 or more. Note: today’s deal features iPhones locked to select carriers, more information can be found on each listing. Notable iPhone XR features include a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and water-resistance to 1-meter. You’ll find 12 and 7MP cameras here, along with support for FaceID and wireless charging. Includes a 90-day warranty. Hit the jump for additional deals from today’s sale.

Other notable iPhone deals include:

iPhone XR features:

iPhone XR features the most advanced LCD in a smartphone – a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display with industry-leading color accuracy and an innovative backlight design that allows the screen to stretch into the corners. Six stunning new finishes. Advanced Face ID lets you securely unlock your iPhone, log in to apps, and pay with just a glance. The A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine uses real-time machine learning to transform the way you experience photos, gaming, augmented reality, and more. A breakthrough 12MP camera system with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, enhanced bokeh, and all-new Depth Control. Water resistance.

