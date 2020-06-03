Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale offers up to 75% off handbags, jewelry, more from $15

- Jun. 3rd 2020 2:33 pm ET

0

Kate Spade Surprise Sale takes up to 75% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Find deals on handbags, jewelry, wallets, shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The Jae Laptop Bag is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $259, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $119. This bag can easily fit your 13-inch MacBook Pro and has two handles for convenience. It also has a nylon exterior that can easily be wiped down and multiple pockets for extra storage. Plus, its all black appearance is versatile to pair with your entire wardrobe. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Kate Spade

Kate Spade

About the Author