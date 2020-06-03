VUDU’s Summer Blockbuster Sale has Endgame in 4K, Joker, more at 25% off

- Jun. 3rd 2020 2:06 pm ET

0

VUDU’s Summer Blockbuster Sale is here with 25% off recent hit releases and bundles. One of our favorites is Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame in 4K for $14.99. Normally $20 at Google Play, this is one of the first major price drops that we’ve tracked on the latest installment in the Avengers’ series. Honestly, Endgame holds a very special place in my heart when it comes to movies. The cinematics were fantastic, it was a great close to a 10-year long story, and left me waiting for the fourth phase, which should be coming next year. Rated 4.7/5 stars. There are quite a few sales here, so be sure to swing by VUDU to view it all, but we’ve outlined some of our favorites below.

Our top picks:

Don’t miss out on Apple’s latest 4K movie sale. You’ll find $4 titles, $1 rentals, and much more. From the latest blockbusters like Rocketman, Sonic the Hedgehog, Uncut Gems, Harriet, to classics like Downton Abbey, and much more, you’ll have plenty of movies to keep yourself occupied all week.

More about Avengers Endgame:

The fourth installment in the Avengers saga is the culmination of 22 interconnected films and the climax of an epic journey. Earth’s heroes will finally understand how fragile our reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it in a story of friendship, teamwork and setting aside differences to overcome an impossible obstacle.

