Anker’s rechargeable Bolder LC90 LED flashlight is a travel must at $22

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Bolder LC90 Rechargeable LED Flashlight for $21.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $30, our last mention had it at $23 and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Offering 900-lumens of brightness, this flashlight is perfect for keeping in the car in case you need extra light somewhere. Whether you break down on the side of the road or just need something to light up the night when you camp, Anker’s rechargeable flashlight has you covered. It’s IPX5 water-resistant, has five lighting modes, and can last for up to 6-hours before it dies. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking for something ultra-compact while still being bright for its size? The OLIGHT I3E EOS LED Flashlight is my personal favorite. Since getting this flashlight in December, I’ve never once left the house without it. At just $10 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

However, the Everready 2-pack of LED Flashlights is a great option for those on a tighter budget. You’ll get both for just $7 Prime shipped, which makes them just $3.50 each. Keep in mind that these aren’t as bright or as compact as the flashlights above, even though they are a better deal overall.

Anker Bolder LC90 LED Flashlight features:

SUPER-BRIGHT: 900-lumen (max) Cree LED sweeps bright light over the length of about two football fields (660 ft / 200 m) and reaches nearly 1000 ft. Fully zoomable from wide to narrow beam. Features 5 adaptable settings: High / Medium / Low / Strobe / SOS.

LONG-LASTING: Up to 6 hours (Medium-beam mode) of powerful, non-diminishing brightness from the included premium rechargeable 3350mAh battery. LEDs boast an extended 50000-hour lifespan. Recharge in just 6 hours with a 1A adapter (not included) and the included Micro USB cable.

TOUGH & RELIABLE: IPX5-rated water resistant and designed for use in heavy rain. Its durable aluminum body and shock-resistance endure rough handling.

