Score the ASUS Wi-Fi 6 router with 3Gb/s network speeds at $160, more

Amazon is offering the ASUS RT-AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $159.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy and Google Shopping. Normally $180, today’s deal is $20 off and is a match of an all-time low that we’ve seen only twice before. Offering 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 technology, this router is perfect for high-speed setups. It sports wireless data rates of up to 3Gb/s which is quite insane. For comparison, Gigabit internet is only 1Gb/s, which is also the same speed that Gigabit Ethernet switches transfer data at. AiMesh technology also allows you to easily set up a mesh network with other ASUS routers around your household. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for a Ubiquiti discount.

Update: Ubiquiti’s official Amazon storefront offers the AmpliFi Gamer’s Edition 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router System for $340. Down from $380, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer marks one of the first discounts to date and is a new all-time low. Featuring low-latency connectivity, the AmpliFi Gamer’s Edition system offers up to 10,000-square feet of coverage and a unique NVIDIA GeForce mode. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 170 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Want to save some cash and pick up a HomeKit-enabled router in the process? Amazon’s eero is my personal favorite, and what I have around my house. It supports HomeKit and Alexa, alongside having some killer mesh networking features. Prices start at $99 and go up from there, depending on which model you choose. Just know that these routers are 802.11ac and not 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6, so you’ll experience slightly slower wireless speeds.

Spend just a fraction of your savings to pick up TP-Link’s 5-port Gigabit Ethernet Switch. It’s just $16 Prime shipped and further expands your wired networking capability.

ASUS Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The Next Gen WiFi Standard – Future proof your home network with the next-gen WiFi 6 technology, providing up to 2. 7x faster speed than the previous WiFi generation featuring OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology.

Ultra-Fast Wi-Fi – RT-AX3000 supports 160MHz bandwidth and 1024-QAM, boasting a total network speed of 3000 Mbps – 575Mbps on the 2. 4GHz band, and 2402GHz on the 5GHz band.

The Most Powerful Mesh System — AiMesh technology allows you to establish an even stronger mesh WiFi system with other ASUS AiMesh compatible routers, ensuring stable and seamless whole home coverage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!