AUTO-VOX’s dual dash cam records 1080p + has a built-in GPS: $98 (Reg. $140)

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Dual 1080p Dash Camera for $97.93 shipped with the code UYI4FRIK and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $140, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This dash camera records both the inside and outside of your vehicle at the same time, giving you a full-range view of what goes on in your car. The built-in GPS ensures that the location of your recordings is always stored, allowing you to know exactly where an event took place. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Anker’s Roav DashCam A1 is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. Offering 1080p recording, this dash camera ensures the road ahead is documented. At $56 shipped, it saves you nearly 50% from today’s lead deal.

Regardless of which dash camera you pick up, be sure to grab this 64GB microSD card. It’s just $12 Prime shipped and comes with a bundled adapter that makes it simple to transfer footage from your dash cam to the computer.

AUTO-VOX Dual Dash Camera features:

FHD 1080P Dual Dash Cam: Front and Cabin camera record simultaneously dual HD videos at 1080@30fps. the video quality of the front camera can be up to 1080P@60fps when using alone, which means the front camera can capture the details of the license plate even at high speeds.

Superior Infrared Night vision: Fitted with advanced IMX307 Sony sensor and F1.8 aperture, the inside car camera plus 4 Infrared lights to record flawless footage even in pitch dark cabin, which keeps you away from harassment or misdeeds of the drunk passenger if you’re a professional driver working the late shift.

Integrated Design with GPS Tracking: The magnetic bracket come with the built-in GPS, which can be assembled easily and quickly. GPS module is to record the driving track, speed and location attribute with exact time and date stamped, which provides your insurance company with irrefutable proof of the incident, or defend yourself in court from an unjust speeding ticket.

