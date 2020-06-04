Improve your home recordings with CAD’s Studio USB Mic at $60 (Reg. $80+)

Adorama via Amazon is offering the CAD Audio Large Diaphragm Studio Condenser USB Microphone (GLX2600) for $59.99 shipped. Matched directly at Adorama. Regularly $79 these days, we have seen go for as much as $100 or more at Amazon and still fetches $119 at B&H. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. Featuring an Aoedein 1-inch diaphragm capsule and CAD’s PureTone A/D converter, this mic requires nothing but a simple USB connection to your Mac/PC. Most certainly an upgrade in recording quality over your built-in solution, this cardioid mic also ships with a desktop stand, shockmount, and the charging cable alongside a 1-year warranty. Nearly 60% of the reviewers have left a 4+ star rating and CAD’s other USB mics are well-rated at Amazon. More details below.

An obvious alternative to save you some cash is the Blue Snowball iCE USB Mic at $50 on Amazon. This one sits at the top of our list of the best USB mics for podcasting/home recording and carries a 4+ star rating from over 10,000 Amazon customers.

But whichever mic you go for, its a good idea to spend a fraction of your savings on a pop-screen to minimize harsh Ssss sounds and explosive consonants from ruining your recordings. This $8 option with a 4+ star rating should do the trick. You’ll find even more affordable products and tips on improving your recording quality right here.

More on the CAD Audio Studio Condenser USB Mic:

CAD Audio steps forward with the exciting performance of the GXL USB Series of studio microphones. CAD Audio has been creating valued product since 1931 and prides itself on developing and supporting the studio performer. CAD Audio’s design criterion was straightforward – develop a high value USB mic with true studio performance. The GXL USB Studio microphones will exceed your expectations and provide superior results for your next recording session.

