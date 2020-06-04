Carhartt Work Flex Gloves perfect for gardening drop to $12 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

Amazon is currently offering the Carhartt Men’s Flex Spandex Work Gloves in the color black for $11.99 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $20, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over 6-months and matched with the all-time low. These gloves feature a spandex material, which makes them easy to pull on and off. Plus, it has a water-repellant palm and a ventilated cuff to help keep you comfortable. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 640 reviews. Hit the jump to find out more about the Carhartt Gloves.

With your savings, you can also keep your hands hydrated with the O’Keefe’s Night Treatment Cream for just $6.96. This hand cream was designed to relieve extremely dry, cracked hands while you sleep. With over 740 reviews from Amazon customers, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars.

Carhartt Flex Spandex Gloves feature:

Carhartt work gloves are built to take on any job in any condition. 24-7.

Pull On closure

Hand Wash

Textured, breathable spandex shell with synthetic palm

Reinforced thumb and finger saddle

Ventilated cuff

Wrist pull for easy on and off

