Dick’s Sporting Goods Golf Sale takes up to 75% off Travis Matthew, Nike, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods Golf-A-Thon Sale offers up to 75% off top brands including adidas, Nike, Travis Matthew, Walter Hagen, and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Nike Dri-FIT Victory Golf Polo Shirt that’s marked down to $27 and originally was priced at $55. This polo features sweat-wicking and stretch material, which is perfect for your golf swing. It also pairs nicely with shorts or khakis alike. Best of all, it’s available in several color options to choose from. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

