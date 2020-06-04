DSW Weekend Sale offers an extra 30% off clearance: Nike, Steve Madden, more

This weekend only, DSW offers an extra 30% off clearance with promo code GOINGON30 at checkout. Score great deals on Nike, Steve Madden, Sperry, Converse, and more. DSW VIP Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this event is the men’s Nike Quest 2 Running Shoes that are on sale for $35, which is down from its original rate of $75. These shoes are lightweight for convenience and cushioned for added comfort. Plus, it has a breathable fabric to help keep you cool during warm weather. Rated 4.7/5 stars from DSW customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!