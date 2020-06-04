Express Summer Event offers t-shirts, shorts, dresses, more from just $15

For a limited time only, Express is offering summer styles from just $15. Plus, it’s taking an extra 40% off clearance. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Stock up on everyday basics with the Slub Crew Neck T-Shirt for men. Originally priced at $25, however during the sale you can find it for just $15. You can choose from eleven color options and its lightweight material is wonderful for warm weather. Plus, it can easily be layered under jackets or worn with jeans, shorts, and joggers alike. Rated 4.4/5 stars from happy Express customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

