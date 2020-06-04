Levi’s denim for men and women from $15 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

Jun. 4th 2020

0

For 3-days only, Hautelook’s Levi’s Sale offers up to 60% off styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $100. Now is a great time to update your wardrobe and the men’s 511 Slim Jeans are currently marked down to $50 and originally were priced at $70. These jeans feature a flattering slim fit and a perfect hem to roll for a stylish look. They also have a very dark wash that can be worn year-round. Find the rest of our top picks from this sale below.

For women, the Ex-Boyfriend Denim Trucker Jacket is another standout and it comes in two color options. This jacket is on sale for $65 and originally was priced at $80. It will also pair nicely over summer dresses, t-shirts, sweaters, and more.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

