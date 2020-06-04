OXO’s plastic measuring spoons drop to just $5 Prime shipped at Amazon

Amazon is offering the OXO Good Grips 7-Piece Plastic Measuring Spoons for $4.99 Prime shipped. Normally closer to $10, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This kit includes seven individual measuring spoons ranging from ⅛tsp to 1-tablespoon. Being plastic, it’s super simple to clean these spoons and they’re extremely compact for easy storage. The spoons will fan out while snapped together to make it easy for you to find the exact measurement that’s needed. Plus, you can unsnap just one spoon at a time for easy use. Note: Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Go for a different design to save some cash. KitchenAid has a set of measuring spoons on Amazon for under $4 Prime shipped. These are in stock and ready to ship right now, meaning you won’t have to wait an extra week for them to arrive.

OXO Measuring Spoons features:

Unique snapping feature keeps Spoons together for storage

Spoons fan out while snapped together to make it easy to find the right size

Easily unsnap one Spoon at a time while the rest stay connected

Scraper can be used to level ingredients

