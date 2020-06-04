Mind-map your projects on one of Quartet’s massive Glass Whiteboards from $43

Today we’ve spotted a variety of Quartet Glass Whiteboards for up to 40% off at Amazon. Our top pick is the Quartet Glass 4- by 3-foot Whiteboard for $88.99 shipped. That’s $71 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. I don’t know about you, but whenever I delve into a large project, I love having access to a massive whiteboard. There’s something freeing about having a huge amount of space to map everything out on. Not only does it help me quickly put my thoughts onto something physical, it also can rapidly convey a complex idea to others. This specific offering sports a clean look thanks to the lack of a frame. The glass is backed by a 15-year warranty, ensuring today’s investment will continue to work well into the future. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Quartet whiteboards from $43.

More Quartet whiteboards:

You won’t get very far without some dry erase markers so you may want to grab this 12-pack for $15 to wrap things up. Each marker in this set is a different color, allowing you to get very creative when mapping out your next project.

Quartet Glass Whiteboard features:

  • FRAMELESS GLASS – Elevate your office or home with this premium glass dry erase board. The sophisticated frameless design appears to float on the wall, making it a unique focal point of your space.
  • CLEAN ERASE – Non-absorbent glass lets you write, erase and rewrite on a clean surface every time. Resists stains and ghosting, allowing your message to be communicated without distracting streaks.
  • LONG-LASTING GLASS – The strong durable glass surface resists scratches and dents. Designed for long-term performance, this board is ideal for heavy use and comes with a limited 15 year warranty.

