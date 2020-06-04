SanDisk’s 128GB Ultra Dual Drive is both USB-A and USB-C at just $20

- Jun. 4th 2020 3:46 pm ET

$30 $20
Amazon is offering the SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual Drive for $19.99 Prime shipped. Normally $30 at Best Buy and around $23 at Amazon, today’s deal is a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering both USB-A and USB-C, this flash drive sports transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s, which is great for moving larger files. Whether you have Apple’s latest MacBook Pro or iPad Pro, this flash drive is bound to be useful. Just plug in the USB-A side to your old computer and use the built-in USB-C portion to your new computer or tablet, eliminating the need for adapters or hubs. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch the dual design to save some big cash. The SanDisk 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive is just $13 Prime shipped and gives you plenty of storage. It offers about 50% of the capacity of today’s lead deal, but is ideal for those on a tighter budget who need to store documents or photos.

However, if you already have a flash drive that you want to use with a USB-C device, nonda’s USB-A to USB-C adapter 2-pack is just $8 Prime shipped. This gives you two dongles to use for legacy devices that can be swapped between items for a wider range of compatibility.

SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual Drive features:

  • Retractable design with a reversible USB Type C connector and a traditional USB connector
  • High speed USB 3.1 performance of up to 150MB/s Read Speeds (USB Type C port with USB 3.1, Gen. 1/USB 3.0 support required. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending upon host device.)
  • SanDisk Memory Zone app for Android (available on Google Play; Download and installation required) lets you easily manage and back up content on your smartphone and tablet

