COACH’s Summer Sale offers up to 50% off handbags, shoes, more + free shipping

- Jun. 5th 2020 12:52 pm ET

0

COACH is having a Summer Sale that’s offering up to 50% off bags, wallets, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. If you’re looking for a Father’s Day gift the Slim Billfold Id Wallet is a great option. It’s currently on sale for $75 and originally was priced at $125. This wallet is available in five color options and has multiple card slots for storage. It also has a removable ID window for convenience and can be monogrammed to add personalization. Find the rest of our top picks from COACH below and be sure to check out our fashion guide with deals from adidas, Allen Edmonds, and more.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

