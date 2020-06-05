Eastbay takes extra 30% off Nike, adidas, Champion, New Balance, more

Eastbay takes an additional 30% off faves with code FAV30 at checkout. Inside this event you can find top brands including Nike, adidas, New Balance, Champion, Reebok, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoes are sure to kick up your workouts this summer. Originally priced at $150, however during the sale you can find them for just $70. This style is cushioned for comfort and features breathable Flyknit material to help keep you cool when your workouts warm up. They also have an anti-shock design too and come in an array of fun color options. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Nike Benassi Duo Ultra Slide is a must-have from this sale. These slides are currently marked down to just $24 and originally were priced at $40. They’re a great slide to put on for everyday wear and are waterproof.

Our top picks for women include:

