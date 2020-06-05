Give a Pi or Switch PNY’s ultra-affordable 64GB Elite MicroSD Card for $10

Amazon is offering the PNY 64GB Elite MicroSD Card for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over 15% off typical pricing and is a match for the lowest offer we have tracked. No matter if you have a Raspberry Pi or are simply looking for a way to store some digital Switch games, this highly-affordable microSD card is here to save the day. It features speeds of up to 100MB/s, which happens to be plenty fast-enough for a wide variety of use-cases. A bundled SD card adapter turns this compact storage device into a full-size solution perfect for cameras, computers, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Whether you already own a Raspberry Pi or not, you can brush up on the latest iteration in our release coverage here. The newest offering recently got a RAM upgrade on the entry-level model while also dropping in price. Take a moment to peruse current Amazon offerings to see what’s readily available.

The list of things you can do with Raspberry Pi is almost endless, but retro gaming is certainly a 9to5 favorite. We’ve even assembled a how-to guide where we show you how to quickly get up and running.

PNY 64GB Elite MicroSD Card features:

Class 10, U1 speed rating, with read speeds up to 100MB/s

Record and transfer videos, photos, music, files and more from Micro SD enabled host devices such as Android smartphones and tablets, action and surveillance cameras, drones, computers and more

Included SD Adapter for compatibility with SD enabled host devices including DSLR cameras, video cameras, desktops, and laptops

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!