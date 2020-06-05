Give a Pi or Switch PNY’s ultra-affordable 64GB Elite MicroSD Card for $10

Amazon is offering the PNY 64GB Elite MicroSD Card for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over 15% off typical pricing and is a match for the lowest offer we have tracked. No matter if you have a Raspberry Pi or are simply looking for a way to store some digital Switch games, this highly-affordable microSD card is here to save the day. It features speeds of up to 100MB/s, which happens to be plenty fast-enough for a wide variety of use-cases. A bundled SD card adapter turns this compact storage device into a full-size solution perfect for cameras, computers, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Whether you already own a Raspberry Pi or not, you can brush up on the latest iteration in our release coverage here. The newest offering recently got a RAM upgrade on the entry-level model while also dropping in price. Take a moment to peruse current Amazon offerings to see what’s readily available.
The list of things you can do with Raspberry Pi is almost endless, but retro gaming is certainly a 9to5 favorite. We’ve even assembled a how-to guide where we show you how to quickly get up and running.
PNY 64GB Elite MicroSD Card features:
- Class 10, U1 speed rating, with read speeds up to 100MB/s
- Record and transfer videos, photos, music, files and more from Micro SD enabled host devices such as Android smartphones and tablets, action and surveillance cameras, drones, computers and more
- Included SD Adapter for compatibility with SD enabled host devices including DSLR cameras, video cameras, desktops, and laptops
