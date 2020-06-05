The Yard Force 1800PSI Electric Pressure Washer is down to $90 (Reg. $135+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Yard Force Mighty Clean 1800PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $89.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $135 at Amazon, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we tracked all-time. If you’re getting ready for summer projects, a pressure washer is a must-have. It’ll be great to clean driveways, siding, brick, fences, and more. With 1800PSI, this pressure washer has plenty of power to clean even the toughest of messes. Plus, being electric, there’s no oil or gas to worry about. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when picking up a 1450PSI electric pressure washer. Coming in at $84 shipped, this model offers a more compact form factor that might be easier to store in your garage.

With your savings, pick up a foam cannon. This one is just $18 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. If you’re going to use the pressure washer to clean your car, a foam cannon is an absolute must.

Yard Force Electric Pressure Washer features:

RELIABLE PERFORMANCE with 24 MONTH : 1800 PSI @ 1. 2 GPM from the axial cam pump generates the power you need for a wide range of cleaning applications; the reliable 13 Amp electric motor runs quiet season after season and the pump and motor are backed by a 24-month .

“Live” hose The 25’ hose is attached directly to the water supply, just pull out as much or as little hose as you need and start cleaning! More than just storage like competitive models. The Easy-wind power cord reel eliminates those tangled balls of wire, just fold out the handle and wind up the 35′ Cord when you’re done.

Convertible cart with folding handle: unique cart design converts from vertical to horizontal by simply adjusting the handle. Caster wheels on the back Now roll along the ground allowing you to pull it behind you. Handle rotates 300 degrees forward and backward for easy maneuverability and compact storage. 7” wheels roll easily over most terrain.

