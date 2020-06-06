Ninja’s 4-in-1 Foodi indoor grill hits $120 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $230)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill (AG300) for $119.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally $230, it goes for $200 at Amazon in new condition right now and today’s deal matches our last mention. Offering a 4-in-1 design, the Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill is great for winter food prep or apartment dwellers who can’t have a grill on the porch. Hot air circulates your meal and provides an amazing “surround searing” while the 500F grill grate gives you the char lines that are normally reserved for outdoor cooking only. Rated 4.7/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

The Cuisinart Electric Griddler is a great option if you’re on a tighter budget. Coming in at $89 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, the Griddler is a great kitchen appliance with many uses. It can be utilized to prep panini sandwiches, burgers, or even pancakes and bacon thanks to the reversible cooking plates. It doesn’t circulate the air around your meal, so that’s one major thing Ninja’s appliance has over Cuisinart here.

Should you opt for today’s lead deal, be sure to pick up this Official Ninja Foodi Cookbook for Beginners. It includes 75 recipes and is just $15.50 Prime shipped if you want a physical copy, or it’s free and included with Kindle Unlimited.

More on the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill:

The grill that sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps. With Cyclonic Grilling Technology, super hot 500F air delivers Surround Searing, while the 500F high-density grill grate creates char-grilled marks and flavors without the smoke. 500F air circulates around food for amazing Surround Searing while the 500F high density grill grate creates char grilled marks and flavors, for food that’s perfectly cooked on the inside and char grilled on every side with Cyclonic Grilling Technology

