TP-Link’s 5-port Gigabit Ethernet switch falls to all-time low at $14.50

- Jun. 6th 2020 10:30 am ET

Amazon is offering the TP-Link 5 Port Gigabit Ethernet Network Switch for $14.39 Prime shipped. Normally $20, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. If you’re running out of Ethernet ports on your modem or router, this is a great way to expand a wired network. One port turns into five (four available), allowing you to easily hook up wired networking gear like smart home hubs, a NAS, or even your computer. Plus, the sleek design fits just about anywhere and is even mountable. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

When it comes to network switches, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we can find for a Gigabit switch. However, opting for a 10/100 switch is perfectly fine for smart home gear. Hubs and bridges don’t require the same networking speed that your computer does, and picking up the slower switch will save you some extra cash since it’s only $10 Prime shipped.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, be sure to grab a spare Ethernet cable. Monoprice has a 5-foot Cat6 cable on Amazon for around $4.50 Prime shipped, which is the perfect option for connecting your networking gear.

TP-Link Gigabit Switch features:

  • PLUG AND Play : Easy setup with no configuration or no Software needed
  • ETHERNET SPLITTER Connectivity to Your router or modem for additional wired connections (LAPTOP, gaming console, Printer, etc)
  • 5 Ports GIGABIT ETHERNET 5 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit auto negotiation RJ45 ports greatly Expand network Capacity

