Save 50% on this dual dash camera setup and record in 1080p for $75 shipped

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its DR03 Dual 1080p Dash Camera for $74.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $150, this beats our last mention by $20 and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This dash camera records both the front and back of your vehicle at the same time, giving you peace of mind that the crucial moments before an accident are recorded. Having dash camera footage can be the difference between being at-fault in an accident or proving that it wasn’t you that caused it, so be sure to install this kit while it’s 50% off. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

The Anker Roav A1 dash camera is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. It comes in at $56 shipped on Amazon and offers 1080p recording. However, unlike today’s lead deal, this model only records what’s in front of you, instead of both front and behind.

Use some of your savings to pick up this 32GB microSD card. Both dash cameras above feature loop recording, which erases the oldest footage to make way for the new, giving you the ability to use lower-cost storage cards. At just $7.50 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Aukey Dual 1080p Dash Camera features:

Dual 1080p Protection: Find peace of mind. The DR03 Dual Dash Cameras keep you covered on the road with full HD video monitoring for front and rear view. Sony Exmor IMX323 sensors in both cameras and a Novatek NT96663 processor capture super-sharp 1080p video (accompanied by optional in-car audio) to back you up in any road incident

Full Six-Lane View: Wider coverage with 170° front and 160° rear fields of view means greater protection. The wide-angle lenses cover more, capturing crucial peripheral action

Intelligent Operation: G-sensor-activated Emergency Recording automatically captures unexpected driving incidents and protects the recordings. Loop Recording allows continuous use by writing over old, unneeded footage. Connect to the AUKEY GM-32 GPS Antenna (sold separately) to embed location & speed data for trip tracking and greater protection

