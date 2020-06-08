Canon 80D with two lenses is now $750 (Refurb, Orig. $2,000), more from $150

Canon is currently offering a selection of its DSLRs on sale in refurbished condition. Every DSLR ships free and includes a 1-year warranty. Prices start at $150. One of our favorites is EOS 80D 18-135mm and 55-250mm Lens Bundle for $749.99. For comparison, B&H has a list price of nearly $2,000 for this kit, though it’s on sale for $1,350 in new condition there right now. With both the 18-135mm and 55-250mm lenses, you’ll enjoy a huge focal range that will allow you to capture just about anything that the eye can see. The 55-250mm lens even features built-in image stabilization, which helps to ensure your captures are shake-free. This model is highly-rated at B&H. Head below for a few more of our top picks, or swing by Canon’s website to view everything on sale.

Our top picks:

Need something smaller and on a tighter budget? Sony’s a6000 is a great option. Packing 1080p video recording and a 24MP sensor, this camera is part of Sony’s larger E-mount lens ecosystem. My wife has an a6000 and it’s a great camera for those just starting out in photography, especially since it’s $500 shipped at Amazon.

Canon EOS 80D features:

45-point all cross-type AF system * allows for superb autofocus when shooting with the optical viewfinder and focusing area selection modes.

allows for superb autofocus when shooting with the optical viewfinder and focusing area selection modes. Intelligent Viewfinder with approximately 100% viewfinder coverage.

24.2 Megapixel (APS-C) CMOS sensor helps provide impressive, high-resolution results.

Improved Dual Pixel CMOS AF helps you shoot video with smooth, fast and accurate autofocus, and stills with instant and precise autofocus.

Built-in Wi-Fi®** allows you to wirelessly transfer images and movies to compatible devices or share on select social networking sites.

