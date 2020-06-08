Canon 80D with two lenses is now $750 (Refurb, Orig. $2,000), more from $150

Canon is currently offering a selection of its DSLRs on sale in refurbished condition. Every DSLR ships free and includes a 1-year warranty. Prices start at $150. One of our favorites is EOS 80D 18-135mm and 55-250mm Lens Bundle for $749.99. For comparison, B&H has a list price of nearly $2,000 for this kit, though it’s on sale for $1,350 in new condition there right now. With both the 18-135mm and 55-250mm lenses, you’ll enjoy a huge focal range that will allow you to capture just about anything that the eye can see. The 55-250mm lens even features built-in image stabilization, which helps to ensure your captures are shake-free. This model is highly-rated at B&H. Head below for a few more of our top picks, or swing by Canon’s website to view everything on sale.
Our top picks:
- PowerShot SX530 HS: $150 (Orig. $300)
- T6 EF-S 18-55 + 75-300mm: $269 (Orig. $750)
- EOS 80D EF-S 18-55mm: $650 (Orig. $1,250)
- EOS R RF 24–105mm F4 L: $2,199 (Orig. $2,899)
- …and more…
Need something smaller and on a tighter budget? Sony’s a6000 is a great option. Packing 1080p video recording and a 24MP sensor, this camera is part of Sony’s larger E-mount lens ecosystem. My wife has an a6000 and it’s a great camera for those just starting out in photography, especially since it’s $500 shipped at Amazon.
Canon EOS 80D features:
- 45-point all cross-type AF system* allows for superb autofocus when shooting with the optical viewfinder and focusing area selection modes.
- Intelligent Viewfinder with approximately 100% viewfinder coverage.
- 24.2 Megapixel (APS-C) CMOS sensor helps provide impressive, high-resolution results.
- Improved Dual Pixel CMOS AF helps you shoot video with smooth, fast and accurate autofocus, and stills with instant and precise autofocus.
- Built-in Wi-Fi®** allows you to wirelessly transfer images and movies to compatible devices or share on select social networking sites.
